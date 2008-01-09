Get Yourself Out Of The Credit Crunch

Christchurch, Canterbury -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- TBD Software announces today the release of Simple Home Money Management 2008 (SHMM 2008). Designed with the ordinary user in mind, this personal finance manager provides a centralized location for managing your accounts, credit cards, transactions, track income and expenses. With one glance at its reports and charts, you can see an up-to-the-moment overview of your financial position and pinpoint costs and areas of excessive expenditure. The program also provides future planning so that you can project expected costs and income and know how much money you will have in the bank at a future date. This all gives you more control over your family budget and prevents from ending up poor. Unlike other software, managing money with SHMM 2008 is remarkably simple.



“Simple Home Money Management 2008 is an ideal personal finance manager for people, who like simplicity,” says Tony Breen of TBD Software. “The development of the program has been driven by our customers, whose feedback and suggestions are reflected in the clean, well-rounded user interface and a meticulously chosen feature set. The program opens to the main window that welcomes you with four big navigation buttons - Home, Setup, Enter, Reports, and View. Each of these buttons is color-coded and has its own icon, so that you can quickly learn how to use the program. Clicking on any button reveals the submenu options. Thanks to this easy-to-navigate design, the majority of data entry, reports and maintenance operations are less than two mouse clicks away. Another good feature in the interface is the total absence of infomercials. There are no links to sponsors, no ads embedded in icons, banners, and buttons, no corporate logos. SHMM 2008 is calm and keeps you that way.”



It is simple to get up and going – try it for yourself visit http://www.simplehomesoftware.com/ to try a 15 day trial.



SHMM 2008 Pricing and Availability

Simple Home Money Management 2008 runs under Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/VISTA and distributed as a shareware edition, $29.95 (USD). Discounts for volume buyers are available. Additional information on the product, technical documentation, as well as a 15-day functionally limited version is available from http://www.simplehomesoftware.com.



