TeeBeeDee Moves Baby Boomer Experience Network to OpSource On-Demand

Montclair, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2007 -- OpSource™, the SaaS delivery experts, today announced that TeeBeeDee (www.tbd.com), a community for people 40 years old and older, has chosen OpSource On-Demand™ to deliver its online experience network. Within months of launching TeeBeeDee via a managed hosting provider, the company realized it needed more services to reliably serve its users. TeeBeeDee found those services in OpSource On-Demand.



TeeBeeDee is an experience network that provides a platform for members to learn, exchange information, and connect with each other. TeeBeeDee includes features such as discussions, questions and answers, member profiles, interest groups, and user-generated content.



Greg Sherwin, vice president of engineering, TeeBeeDee, said, "Our managed hosting provider was handling the fundamentals, like networking and system administration. But as our user base grew, we needed more service than the managed hosting company could provide, like 24x7 management and monitoring of our Java application servers. OpSource On-Demand provides a proactive approach to delivering our applications, multi-point customer experience monitoring and application management. OpSource speaks our language and clearly understands the business of effectively managing our Web applications."



Treb Ryan, CEO, OpSource, said, "TeeBeeDee's story makes clear how OpSource is different from managed hosting providers. Like TeeBeeDee, any Web company that is running a live application to provide a service to users via the Web needs much more than a place to park its Web pages and underlying program code. OpSource has expertise in all aspects of Web application delivery and we handle all the details, so TeeBeeDee and on-demand companies like it can focus on their core businesses."



About OpSource On-Demand

A comprehensive, award-winning Web application delivery platform, OpSource On-Demand enables companies to quickly and securely offer applications on demand. OpSource On-Demand is the only complete platform for Web application delivery. Going beyond managed hosting, the OpSource On-Demand platform includes:



* » Best-in-class scalable software, hardware and network infrastructure

* » Application management and tuning

* » 24x7 customer-branded end-user support

* » 100 percent uptime guarantee for infrastructure and application

* » Best practices: SAS 70 Type II audited, PCI DSS compliant and salesforce.com AppExchange and WebEx certifications

* » Services bus allowing easy integration of customer or third-party Web services that accelerate revenue generation

* » Fully integrated PCI DSS compliant billing solution including customer on-boarding, pricing, payment and collections

* » Application analytics that offer insight into the performance and usage of the on-demand application

* » The industry's only Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase



About TeeBeeDee

TeeBeeDee is an experience network providing a platform for those 40+ to learn, exchange information, and connect with each other. The website (www.tbd.com) includes features such as discussions, questions and answers, member profiles, and more. The company was started by Robin Wolaner, an entrepreneur who is the founder of Parenting Magazine, former executive of CNET Networks, and author of Naked in the Boardroom: A CEO Bares Her Secrets So You Can Transform Your Career (Simon & Schuster, 2005). The name TeeBeeDee is a derivative of the acronym for "to be determined," suggesting that the next phase of life is full of opportunity. More information is available at http://www.tbd.com.



About OpSource

OpSource™ delivers Web applications and software-as-a-service for on-demand companies, with hundreds of applications, millions of users and billions of transactions supported daily. OpSource On-Demand, the leading platform for Web application delivery, is defining how Web-based software is delivered. By choosing OpSource as their Web application delivery partner, companies are freed from investing in and managing the complex and costly infrastructure and services necessary to deliver applications over the Web. They can instead focus their resources on developing, marketing and selling their applications and services. OpSource On-Demand is suitable for companies at any stage of growth, with any type of on-demand application. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, OpSource has Web application delivery centers in Virginia, London and Bangalore. For more information about OpSource, visit www.opsource.net.



