BrickRed Technologies in Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Asia Pacific

Uttar Pradesh, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2007 -- BrickRed, a leading Commercial Software Development company for SME segment, today announced that it has been ranked in the Deloitte Technology fast 500 Asia Pacific program consisting of industries in Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) Industry group. Program gathers data from fast growing technology companies in the Asia Pacific (Including Australia), China (including Hong Kong), India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.



“It is a great honor for us as we are not only recognized as one of the fastest growing technology company in India but also recognized as one of fastest growing companies in Asia Pacific region too. The acknowledgement that we have delivered at par with the best of the companies in the Asia pacific region gives us a drive to further continue the good work we have done and maintain ourselves as leader in providing commercial grade software development services for SME market worldwide" says Vishal Singla, CEO of BrickRed Technologies. “This recognition just does not only rekindle our faith in our processes and employees but also enforces our belief that we are on the right track”.



About BrickRed Technologies

BrickRed is a leader in implementing software development Outsourcing that is optimized for SME’s. It provides commercial-grade software development & Quality Assurance services and also provides consultancy in choosing & implementing the right offshore model for SME’s with a view of getting sustainable business value through outsourcing. BrickRed has been rated in the Top 10 for commercial software development by the Black book of Outsourcing.



BrickRed has its development center near New Delhi, India, and Client Proximity Centers in UK, and USA.



For more information on BrickRed Technologies, visit www.brickred.com. BrickRed can be contacted at +1.703.349.6220 in North America and +44.208.973.4045 in Europe, and by email at info@brickred.com.



About Deloitte Asia Pacific

Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu networks a wide array of fast-growing firms spanning over 142 countries with a vision to be the standard of excellence. With access to the deep intellectual capital of approximately 150,000 people worldwide, Deloitte member firms in Asia Pacific serve some of the region’s largest companies, as well as large national enterprises, public institutions, locally important clients, and successful, fast-growing global companies. For more information on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 or Technology Fast 500 programs, visit http://www.deloitte.com/india.

