Veronica W. Lynch, Inc. Uses IDX Broker To Display Some Of The Finest Properties In The Capitol District Of NY

IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Veronica W. Lynch, Inc. to the quickly growing list of real estate agencies using IDX Broker search tools to offer simple search solutions to their customers and potential clients. Now, consumers can search through the thousands of NY property listings provided by the Capital Region MLS (CRMLS), Lynch's subscribed Multiple Listing Service, from their home computers.



IDX (internet data exchange) is the process of taking data from the MLS and displaying it according to the realtor’s preference on their chosen webpage. The style, format and information shown are fully customizable by the agent. Veronica Lynch is using IDX Broker to offer her site visitors both a basic property search and an advanced MLS search. She has formatted her search tools to provide the option of searching by a single family unit, two family unit, vacant land, commercial/industrial and multi-family. In addition, her customers have the ability to narrow their search by details such as housing model, age, materials, and condition along with many more such specifications. Her customers can then choose to save their searches and opt for automatic emails that notify them of new listing that match their pre-defined criteria.



The realtors at Veronica W. Lynch, Inc. are also able to benefit from the use of IDX Broker. They can access traffic reporting data, advanced lead generation tools, add featured listings and slideshows along with other display options from their administrative login page. This saves time and provides them with valuable information regarding their customers’ needs and prospective leads.



About Veronica W. Lynch, Inc.

Veronica W. Lynch began the real estate firm that bears her name in 1954 with a staff of five sales associates. In a short time they were listing many of the finest residences in the Capital District. With personalized service and attention to detail, they have established a reputation for integrity and professionalism that is synonymous with the Veronica Lynch name.



It has been the philosophy of the organization to remain a small, highly skilled agency with full time personnel. The association with British American gives them the resources of a large company while allowing them to preserve the personalized and professional services.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

