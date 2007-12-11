AuctionTNT.com Introduces Free Access To Their eBay Seller Tools Membership Site.

Swansea, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2007 -- AuctionTNT.com announced today the availability of a free membership to all eBay sellers for their collection of eBay seller tools.



AuctionTNT.com is a website that focuses on tools to help eBay sellers sell more and profit more. It contains nearly 20 different tools & features that can be used in eBay auctions (or any HTML page) to make them appear more professional over their competition. These features include the photo galleries & slideshows, audio and video hosting and a method of easily harnessing feedback to increase sales.



Most Merchants recognize that the eBay marketplace is becoming increasingly more competitive, and are rightly concerned. In order to compete, its paramount that eBay sellers take steps to make themselves stand out from their competition in order to stay in business. AuctionTNT makes it easy to do so.



AuctionTNT offers three levels of membership. Some of what the free ‘Silver’ level includes are: Dropship / Wholesale Search Engine, Picture Galleries & Slideshows, Auction Importing Tools, Easy Shortcut Link To Your Auctions, and eBay Misspelling Tool.



AuctionTNT was founded by Mike Enos. Recognized worldwide as an eBay expert, he has sold from home over $800,000 worth of products on eBay. He has also trained tens of thousands of people to also start and succeed in their own home based eBay business.



