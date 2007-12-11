Gina Rubel Wins Public Relations Society of America DeAnn White Achievement Award

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2007 -- The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Philadelphia Chapter awarded Gina Rubel, president of Furia Rubel Communications, the 2007 DeAnn White Achievement Award for Community Spirit, at the Annual Pepperpots on December 6, 2007. The award honors the memory of Philadelphia journalist and PR professional DeAnn White, whose life was cut short in the tragic Pier 34 collapse in 2000.



For more than two decades, Rubel has devoted time to helping nonprofits tell their stories. As the owner of Furia Rubel in Doylestown, Pa., she encourages all staff to volunteer time during the workday. Rubel utilizes her public relations expertise in the field of community service and volunteerism every day. That is her definition of success. She is often overheard saying, “If I were independently wealthy, I’d donate all my time to helping nonprofits raise awareness and money to make this world a better place.” As a policy, the firm maintains three nonprofit pro bono accounts per year.



"We value this recognition from peers in our industry," said Rubel. "This honor is a true testament to how much local public relations professionals value philanthropy and volunteerism. This is an award in memory of a fallen hero, DeAnn White, and of our industry’s shared commitment to giving back."



Since its inception, Furia Rubel has assisted Twilight Wish Foundation with media relations. As a startup wish-granting foundation for seniors across the U.S., Furia Rubel landed media coverage for it during the first year alone in Family Circle, which led to the launch of five additional chapters. Furia Rubel also provides pro bono services to Greensgrow Farm, an inner-city urban organic farm in North Philadelphia, and to Deep Run Mennonite Church East in Perkasie, Pa. The firm provides substantially discounted services to the Hepatitis B Foundation, the National Kidney Foundation Delaware Valley Chapter, and the Bucks County Covered Bridges Festival. All told, Rubel and her staff donated more than 300 hours of service to community and nonprofit organizations in 2006 and expect to exceed 500 hours in 2007.



Leah Rice, account manager at Furia Rubel, said, “In addition to running a formidable business, Gina selflessly dedicates time and talent to helping nonprofits, community groups, and her associates every day. She is an inspiration and a role model to many and an asset to our clients and community. I am proud to call her a colleague and friend.”



While continuing to build her agency, Gina finds time to devote her talents to mentoring many young businesswomen and -men. To that end, she has created a corporate internship and outplacement program that assists students on their journeys to promising careers. A founding member of the Women’s Business Forum, which unites, inspires, and mentors women entrepreneurs who have limited resources, Gina currently serves as president. She drafted the Forum’s first By-Laws, oversaw Long-Range Planning, handled the Forum’s social programming for five years, and has served as one of its public relations experts for four years. Through the Forum, Gina has had the opportunity to mentor and consult with women business owners extensively.



The Philadelphia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is a vital resource for communications professionals throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. One of the largest PRSA chapters in the country, it offers its more than 450 members a variety of services, including professional development, mentoring, networking, the region’s preeminent communications job bank, and an opportunity to earn professional accreditation through the APR exam, PR’s highest professional designation. The chapter celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2002–2003.



Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., is a woman-owned certified public relations firm located in Doylestown, Pa. The firm represents a wide range of clients, including law firms, educational institutions, nonprofit associations, and professional service firms. For more information, visit www.furiarubel.com.

