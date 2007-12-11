Laboratory Testing Renews PRI/Nadcap Accreditation for Nondestructive Testing

Hatfield, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2007 -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) has been re-accredited for Nondestructive Testing by PRI/Nadcap (Performance Review Institute’s industry-managed program for special processes in the aerospace industry). The scope of the approval includes liquid penetrant, magnetic particle, and ultrasonic inspection methods. The new certificate is valid through July 31, 2009.



Accreditation was first awarded to LTI for nondestructive testing in 1992. Laboratory Testing also has been PRI/Nadcap accredited in materials testing since 1993. The materials testing certificate covers chemical testing, mechanical testing, metallography, microhardness, corrosion, hardness and specimen machining services. Accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025 was added in 2000. The current accreditations for materials testing and ISO/IEC 17025 are valid through April 30, 2008. Copies of all three PRI/Nadcap certificates are available at the Lab Testing website, www.labtesting.com/resources.php.



ABOUT Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. of Hatfield, PA specializes in materials testing and nondestructive testing of metals, alloys and other materials. The company’s calibration lab, LTI Metrology, provides dimensional, pressure, force, torque, mass and vacuum calibration services for hand tools, gages, masters, surface plates and other measuring instruments. LTI also performs test specimen machining, failure analysis and materials engineering services.

