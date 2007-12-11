LTI Aquires Mahr Linear 2000 for Additional Calibration Capacity and Accuracy

Hatfield, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2007 -- LTI Metrology, the calibration lab at Laboratory Testing Inc., recently added a Mahr (Helios) Linear 2000 for dimensional calibration of tools, gages, length standards and other measuring instruments. The equipment can measure items with lengths up to 2 meters or 78 inches.



“This high-precision Linear 2000 adds the capacity we need to handle a growing number of orders for dimensional calibration services, without sacrificing the fast turnaround our customers enjoy,” says Eva Pellow, metrology supervisor. “It compliments our Universal length machine, which measures length standards up to 120 inches long.”



ABOUT Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. in Hatfield, PA, provides dimensional, pressure, force, torque, mass and vacuum calibration services; field services; instrument repairs; new instruments and replacement parts through its calibration lab, LTI Metrology. The lab is A2LA accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 and all calibrations are NIST-traceable. Laboratory Testing has been in business since 1984 and also specializes in PRI/Nadcap accredited materials testing, nondestructive testing, specimen machining, and failure analysis services. Information on services and accreditations is available at http://www.labtesting.com or 800-784-2882.

