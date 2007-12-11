Mobile Marketing Company Creates Unique Aftermarket for Custom Trailers and Mobile Marketing Vehicles

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2007 -- Did you ever wonder what happens to a custom mobile marketing vehicle after the tour is over or the national trade show wraps up? Thanks to Indianapolis-based EventPro Services, Inc., these vehicles can now find a second, third, even a fourth life as a repurposed display trailers for mobile marketers seeking to reduce costs on their custom trailer investment.



“We are building a larger inventory of consignment trailers—trailers owned by other companies who have given us permission to offer them for sale or lease to new customers,” explained EventPro Services, Inc. President, Bob Irvin. “This allows us to increase our inventory of available equipment currently posted on our website, and allows customers to check out a broader scope of used equipment.”



As a mobile marketing tour wraps up or a medium or long term campaign winds down, marketers who have utilized display trailers or custom trailers to cost-effectively spread their message are often challenged by carrying the trailer as inventory for several years after the tour end. According to Irvin, EventPro’s ability to help that marketer re-sell that inventory is a boon for both the marketer and the potentially new customer seeking custom trailers or display trailers.



“There really isn’t an ‘orderly’ aftermarket for this equipment,” Irvin said. “Customers often quite literally have them just sitting around after the tour is done. What we are trying to create is a seamless process that adds these mobile marketing vehicles to our existing inventory of custom trailers available for repurposing.”



EventPro offers build-to-suit start-to-finish construction of mobile marketing vehicles, as well as a significant inventory of existing pre-owned vehicles that can be repurposed for new use. In addition, they are fully capable of handling end-to-end event management for virtually any sized company at any sized show, freeing up corporate representatives for invaluable face time with customers.



For more information about mobile marketing and mobile business solutions, including an up-to-date listing of custom trailers and display trailers available for repurposing, please visit http://www.eventpro.com.



ABOUT

A leader in the mobile marketing and event management industry for over a decade, EventPro Services, Inc. has become synonymous with mobile marketing tours, customized-trailer construction and leasing plans.

