Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2007 -- From its “rebirth” after the Civil War to its status as one of the largest cities in the United States, Atlanta has been an integral part of the fabric of United States history. The story of the “Capital of the South” reflects both a diverse and progressive spirit, and the unique culture that contributed to the city’s growth and prosperity.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Michael Rose, Historic Photos of Atlanta rediscovers the fascinating past of the “City Too Busy to Hate” through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Kenan Research Center at the Atlanta History Center, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From railroad companies to Little Five Points, the Flatiron Building to the Ebenezer Baptist Church, antebellum lore to its role in the Civil Rights Movement, and much more, Atlanta shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“Atlanta is a city that in many ways has little physical history remaining,” says Rose. “What was left after the Civil War has been taken down and rebuilt a number of times. The photographs in this book present a documentary history of a city that has passed away and can only be seen through these pictures of the people and places that are gone.”



Historic Photos of Atlanta is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, legendary figures, and pivotal events across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of Atlanta

By Michael Rose

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-404-0

http://www.turnerpublishing.com

