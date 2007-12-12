Raleigh, NC Day Spa Provides Special Pricing for Military and Military Families

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2007 -- Blue Water Spa, a Raleigh, North Carolina, day spa and medical spa, offers special pricing to military and military families as part of their Community Appreciation Specials, an ongoing event that offers discounts to people who give of themselves to help their community. Details can be found on Blue Water Spa's Community Appreciation Calendar.



Blue Water Spa is owned by board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Law MD and his wife Kile Law. The impetus for the Community Appreciation Calendar was the Laws' parents. They served their communities as a teacher, a minister, a nurse and a law enforcement officer who was also an officer in the military.



Blue Water Spa has been voted Best Medical Spa in America for the third year in a row by American Spa Magazine. The spa has also been recognized as best spa in the Raleigh area by Citysearch and local publications. Kile Law was named Humanitarian of the Year by Aesthetics International and the Triangle Business Journal recognized Blue Water Spa as Best Place to Work in the Triangle area.



Blue Water Spa spa offers spa gift packages, facials, massage, laser hair removal, Botox, Restylane, Perlane and Juvederm injections, laser skin tightening, anti-aging skin care and more. All medical spa procedures are performed under the supervision of board certified plastic surgeon Michael Law MD. Dr. Law performs the full spectrum of aesthetic plastic surgery for the face and body. Dr. Law believes great plastic surgery doesn't look like surgery. It just makes people look great.



For more information go to http://www.bluewaterspa.com or call (919) 870-6066