Company Creates a Way to Celebrate That Special Baby Boomer in Your Life This Holiday Season

University Place, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2007 -- BoomBorn(tm) has gone one step farther to commemorate the Baby Boomer years with an exclusive minted coin and line of related products. The coins are finest quality metals that will impress any collector or recipient. The unique design of the coins, detail the Baby Boomer years and marks the 60th Anniversary of this 76 million strong generation.



The first two coins were presented to Bill Gates and Paul Allen of Microsoft fame. These two Washington State residents were selected in a survey of well-known Northwest Baby Boomers for their iconic status and Baby Boomer characteristics of innovation, philanthropy, youthful exuberance, and egalitarian natures.



This coin is the vision of a small group of Baby Boomers in Washington State. They felt that this anniversary was a significant piece of America's culture and is more than a simple entry in a history book. With true boomer initiative, they designed and minted the commemorative coin at the Northwest Territorial Mint. A request was made to the Governor of the State of Washington, Christine Gregoire to issue a proclamation in honor the 60th anniversary of the Baby Boomer generation. She agreed and the proclamation can be seen on the website.



You can read the full BoomBorn(tm) story and look at the selection of products at http://www.BoomBorn.com. These commemorative products will make a very special gift for yourself or someone you know who embodies the spirit of the BoomBorn Generation. They serve as an inspiration for all boomers to embrace who they are and their significance on society through the years.