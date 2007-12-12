Don’t Miss the Holiday Party at The Vine Bar

Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2007 -- Don’t Miss The I Heart Bombshell Alliance at The Vine Bar December 13th 8PM. The Vine Bar will host the hot holiday party of the season featuring Arrica Rose and performances by up n’ coming Los Angeles female musicians.



I Heart Foundation recently released it's unique 1940's style pin-up girl calendar 2008 and 12-song CD featuring LA's most talented singer-songwriters. Featured in the calendar and on the CD compilation is an incredible lineup of talented musicians including : Arrica Rose, Laura Martin, Penny Relentless, Jonneine Zapata, Larissa Underwood, Lissie, Meiko, Charlotte Martin, Quincy Coleman, Angela Correa, Abby Travis, Holly Conlan.



I Heart, a newly incorporated non-profit foundation, begun by Los Angeles indie rock musicians Arrica Rose, Abby Kincaid, and Laura Martin is dedicated to raising money for local charities thru artistic endeavors. Its mission is to unite some of Los Angeles' most talented independent artists, musicians, photographers, etc, in the creation of unique products and events designed to raise money for the benefit of Los Angeles charitable organizations.



The founders are especially interested in organizations that work toward the safety and health of women and those that work in the promotion of artistic education and inspiration for young girls. %100 of the profits generated the sales of these calendars and CDs will go to Sojurn services for battered women and their children, and a Silverlake Music Conservatory scholarship for a young girl.



A very worthy cause; calendars and CD's are available for sale at http://www.myspace.com/iheartindierock. A great gift to give this holiday season.

