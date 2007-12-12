Your Kind of Nutrition Sponsors “Creating the Best You”

Lindenhurst, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2007 -- Your Kind of Nutrition will host an event called “Creating the Best You” from 7:30pm to 9:00pm on Wednesday, January 9 at the ABC Wellness Center, 105 East Hoffman, Lindenhurst, NY. This exciting, 90-minute, interactive workshop, offers healthy, fun alternatives to traditional weight-control programs. Event will help individuals start the New Year healthier and happier.



"Most health-conscious individuals are struggling to overcome the barriers to making the right food choices," said Kind, owner of Your Kind of Nutrition. “In just 1 ½ hours, participants will begin to gain an understanding on how to accomplish their health and nutrition goals. They will understand that nourishing themselves is about eating to live, not living to eat.”



Founded in 2005, Your Kind of Nutrition, by offering a focused, driven and compassionate approach to healthy living, helps individuals understand how food interacts with their bodies and why making the right food choices does not have to be laborious and frustrating.



In Creating the Best You, participants will learn:



• Simple steps to begin to implement for optimum health in 2008



• The skinny on fats



• How to shake off the holiday bulge



To register, call (631)882-8398. The event is free to the public, but seating is limited so please be sure to register today. For more information, visit http://www.yourkindofnutrition.com. Questions about the event can be directed to (631)882-8398 or email: susanne@yourkindofnutrition.org.

