ValueFirst Launch New Solutions for Customer Service in UK

Gurgaon, Haryana, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2007 -- Why create a mobile service channel?

No company can afford to ignore the customer in today’s world. Increased competition demands organizations to maintain a relationship with the customer through multiple service channels – both using offline channels and electronic channels.



Today with a huge percentage of the population carrying mobile phones, mobile channel is the best medium to engage the customer and in the process improve the customer stickiness.



Why use SMS over voice?

SMS is gaining the acceptability as the preferred mode of customer service because it has two-way capabilities; it is fast and cheap and is less time-consuming for the service staff.



SMS from PC offers the following advantages as a channel of customer service:-

• Instant: No delay even if phone is busy/switched-off

• Automated: Automatic relay of critical information

• Two-way: Instant processing of customer queries

• Targeted: Specific message can be conveyed based on the consumer profile

• Cost: Significantly cheaper than other medium

• Anywhere/Anytime: Mobile is always in the pocket

• Personal: Highly effective as communication to an individual



Bouquet of mobile messaging Services:



Alerts/Information: Automatic pushing of relevant and/or critical information to the customer based on configurable business rules



Queries/Complaints: Customers can log in their complaints/queries by messaging at a short-code or long-code, upon which they receive an automated reply or a phone call



Order Booking/Tracking: Customers can book the orders and track the delivery of orders using Pull based services



Service: Customers can be sent birthday greetings etc. and informed about new schemes, discounts and service renewal



About ValueFirst:

ValueFirst provides end-to-end mobile data services from back-end integration to application hosting to dedicated connectivity with the SMSC's of multiple GSM/CDMA operators in host of countries. Its mobile data service offering includes "plug and play" application licensing and hosting. Employing a partnership with Mobile operators, ValueFirst acts as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), with a clear focus on SMS mobile messaging, SMS from PC and SMS business Service.ValueFirst's Mobile Messaging Platform is capable of delivering SMS services to virtually any CDMA/GSM mobile handset across the globe.

