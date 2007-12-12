Franchise Direct Launches New Design for Website

Dublin, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2007 -- Franchise Direct is proud to launch a new quality design for its international US website http://www.franchisedirect.com. As one of the leading franchise industry portals, Franchise Direct is consistently introducing innovative changes to increase awareness, usability, appearance and navigation of its website.



On-line users have immediate access to the website’s new design which streamlines the number of franchise and business opportunities to 17 industry related categories to increase usability and awareness of franchise industry profiles.



Users can access the main topics of the site: franchise opportunities, franchise news, franchise success stories, franchise blog, franchise information quickly and effectively through the redesigned homepage.



The following enhancements to the website include:



• Improved Navigation: web pages work in perceptive and consistent ways, making it easier for visitors to find what they are looking for.

• Improved Look and Feel: Enhanced graphics, (including an on-line image of a human persona), new page layouts, increases user navigation and visual enjoyment of the website.

• New Interactive Features: Franchise Videos, Franchise Blog, Franchise Audio and Franchise Podcasts, franchise news stories, success stories and high quality information center.

• Visually Pleasing: New images of franchise profiles and franchise videos increase the aesthetic appeal for users of the site.



The continuing development of Franchise Direct’s network is part of its strategy to remain at the cutting edge in the quality of services offered to its franchise clients and users. This will continue in 2008.



About Us

Franchise Direct is one of the world’s leading portals for franchise and business opportunities. Started as a single website in 1998 for the promotion of franchises in the US market, Franchise Direct now operates a suite of nine multi-lingual sites targeting North America and Europe, with new sites currently under development for Italy, India and China.



Through its extensive website network, Franchise Direct allows highly effective, targeted exposure by franchisors to prospective franchisees worldwide. Every effort is made to assist franchisors in partnering with suitable investors, while the investors are presented with a range of services to help them find the right franchise.

