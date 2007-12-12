AppLabs Wins ‘Technology Company of the Year’ Award

London, UK, Philadelphia, PA, and Hyderabad, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2007 -- AppLabs, the world’s largest independent quality management and testing company, today announced that it was awarded as the ‘Technology Company of the Year’ in the 15th annual Enterprise Awards, which recognizes outstanding technology and life sciences companies in the Greater Philadelphia area.



The award was given by Eastern Technology Council and Fairmount Partners, the Enterprise Awards are the region’s most prestigious competitive honors for technology and technology-oriented companies and their leaders. The Eastern Technology Council serves leaders of more than 700 technology and life sciences companies by providing valuable contacts and capital, information and education, through a wide variety of events, publications, and innovative services.



“It is indeed an honor and we are delighted to be nominated for this award” said Sashi Reddi, AppLabs’ Founder, Chairman & CEO.



“The award recognizes eminent companies fuelling with dynamic entrepreneurial spirit and representing the pinnacle of business innovation and achievement in the industry” he added.



About AppLabs

AppLabs is a global IT services company specializing in quality management, testing, and certification solutions. With over a decade of experience, AppLabs has become a trusted partner to more than 600 companies, providing both quality assurance and third-party validation. Customers include American Stock Exchange, Royal Bank of Scotland, VISA, Zurich, Experian and GE Money. AppLabs goes beyond technical expertise when it comes to IT services and offers customers rigorous risk mitigation processes, a singular focus on quality, expert project management, communication and global delivery capabilities. It is the first software testing company to get appraised at SEI CMMI Level 5, the highest quality standard attainable in software engineering. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the company maintains advanced testing facilities in the US, India and Europe. For more information, visit http://www.applabs.com.

