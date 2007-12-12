Amthor Technologies Inc. launches a new database viewer, DataRoamer 1.0.

Qualicum Beach, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2007 -- Amthor Technologies Inc. has released the first version of DataRoamer. DataRoamer is a point and click database viewer intended for professionals who develop, maintain, or test relational databases. DataRoamer runs on Microsoft Windows 2000 and later. It can be used with Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Microsoft Access databases.



DataRoamer costs $55(US) and can be purchased at http://www.dataroamer.com.



Evaluation copy available on request.

