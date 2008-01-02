IDX Gives Ron Beeler Advanced MLS Search Tools for His Real Estate Customers

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2008 -- IDX, Inc. publicized today the addition of Ron Beeler with El Dorado Realty, Inc. in Long Beach, California to their list of realtors using the company’s primary software application, IDX Broker. This addition to Beeler’s site will link visitors with thousands of realty prospects, from houses to lots (and everything in-between), making the initial real estate search off to an easy and efficient start.



IDX Broker utilizes the IDX (Internet Data Exchange) technology to take raw property listing data from the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), the Southern California MLS (SoCal), and integrate it into Ron Beeler’s website. Now, he is able to take that information and format is however he likes. He can change style, add on additional options, and use valuable traffic reporting and lead generation tools. For his realty website, he has chosen to offer his customers the choice to use a regular search, an advanced search, and a search by address or MLS number. Then his search criteria are broken down into possible choices such as price, location, bedrooms, bathrooms and square feet. He can choose to add a slideshow or offer map-based search options, all from his own administrative login.



His customers have the option to save their searches or even sign up for automatic email notifications regarding new properties as they become available. They can access a mortgage calculator to help determine the right purchase for them, and they are able to leave their questions or comments for the realtor before leaving the site. With all of these short-cuts to the property viewing process, both Beeler and his customers are able to save time and maximize the benefits that they both receive in the process.



About Ron Beeler

Ron Beeler works with properties in the Long Beach, Lakewood, Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, Seal Beach and Cypress areas. He has been a Real Estate Broker in the area since 1972, and he specializes in single family residences. He is associated with one of the few remaining Independent Real Estate offices in the City. He prides himself with cooperation with all other Realtors in the area and pledges to get the best price possible for the seller and the best home and price for his buyers.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

