From its status as one of the most visited cities in the world to its citizens' historical resilience, New Orleans has been an integral and dynamic part of the fabric of United States history. The story of the "Crescent City" reflects both a diverse and progressive spirit, and a decidedly unique culture that contributed to the city's prominence and growth.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Melissa Lee Smith, Historic Photos of New Orleans rediscovers the fascinating past of “The Big Easy” through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Louisiana Division/City Archives of the New Orleans Public Library, the Louisiana State Museum, Special Collections from Tulane University, and the Library of Congress, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From streetcars to street festivals, debutantes to Mardi Gras Indians, literary giants to jazz legends, and much more, New Orleans shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“This book is unique for two reasons,” explains publisher Todd Bottorff, “the high quality of printing and binding and the fact that many have never seen these photos.” The dynamic and notorious chronology of New Orleans emerges through the nearly 200 culled-from-the archives photos, beautifully highlighted with text by local historian Melissa Lee Smith.



Historic Photos of New Orleans is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, legendary figures, and pivotal events across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of New Orleans

By Melissa Lee Smith

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-405-7

