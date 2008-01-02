Nepal Online: a Photo-Frame to Fill for All Travelers, Amateur and Pro Photographers

Haan, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2008 -- What's worth visiting in a country featuring eight of the world's ten highest mountains, including the Mount Everest? Where to stay? With whom to travel? What to do? What to avoid? Users may depict recommendations on http://www.MyGreatNepal.com. For tourists. For residents. For friends. Worldwide.



"There are places one HAS to go and there are places one WANTS to go and there are those places one simply happens to live in..."



Whatever the reason for a stay or visit, information from residents and those who know the place are always welcome, both, to make the best out of a trip and not to miss the secret beauties every spot holds.



Just a few days after Israel was launched, MyGreatWorld opens another country to the public: At http://www.MyGreatNepal.com users find the usual well-ordered and coherent FRAMEWORK of MyGreatWorld: to enrich with their own photos, recommondations and opinions.



MyGreatWorld is a pretty young project and, naturally, there is a lot of space yet to be filled: This also means everyone is invited to be among the first to add a new spot and to become a pioneer and present the flair of a place to the world, the ambassador for his/her town, landscape or favorite point of interest.



Is there an architectural must-see in Kathmandu? Which hotel is it advisable to stay in Pokhara? What's a commendable cafe, a museum worth seeing or a beautiful landscape in a spot? Have you been to the Mahakali river - and was it really WORTH the trip?



Users might give a helping hand and insider-guide to future visitors - and maybe even an eye-opener to residents living nearby.The photos might also and for example depict details of a (not) recommendable show, a folkloristic event, an interesting building or even ‘just’ the own road for those fortunates living in the Himalaya.



As all the pages of MyGreatWorld, http://www.MyGreatNepal.com lives from the users’ engagement and from the belief that on an international level there are no 'boring' or unspectacular photos: The world in all its facets is very well worth seeing and what's 'interesting' is in the eye of the beholder...



And even if someone really feels that their own area may appear tedious and unsubstantial to others, this applies not necessarily to a viewer from the other side of the earth and the display of a familiar landscape might cause wanderlust to others.



By sharing photos and thoughts on a location, users at the sites of http://www.MyGreatWorld.com can give a helping hand and insider-guide to future visitors - and maybe even an eye-opener to residents living nearby.



Descriptions are fine.But pictures are better!And at MyGreatWorld.com users might use the combination of both.



About the MyGreat GbR:

When in August 2006 Marco Stuewe and Thorsten Scherff called MyGreat into life their aim was to establish an open and non-commercial platform for every user to share his/her impressions of any place on earth. They wanted to create a database for all the international main destinations which would allow for a simple and fast access both to pictures of a place or landscape and to user-comments on the respective location.



In the course of planning this project, however, they soon had to discover that there were far more spectacular places in the world than they had dared to imagine - ... and that some other fields of interest would round up their database-project nicely. Within a time span of just a few days more than 150 Internet-domains were thought of and registered and are by now constantly and freely offered to the community for the benefit of everyone.

