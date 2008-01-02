Industry Leading Network Monitoring Solution Provider Goes Green

Palatine, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2008 -- Industry leading companies must commit to finding ways to lower their environmental impact. A great example of this commitment is Unlimited Bandwidth’s “eco-friendly” initiative. Unlimited Bandwidth is proud to announce the implementation of the following environmentally friendly business practices:



* Individual product packaging is made from 100% post consumer recycled materials.



* Master cartons used for shipping are made from 85% post consumer recycled materials.



* Sales force drive hybrid vehicles.



* Employees receive a bonus for the purchase or lease of a hybrid vehicle.



* New virtual lab allows engineering staff to remotely develop hardware and software from home, lowering the number of days that they need to commute.

* New metalwork finishing process is 100% free of volatile organic chemicals (VOCs) and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs).



* This metalwork finishing process also lowers clean water usage and eliminates wastewater by over 90%.



* All metalwork is made from recycled steel.



* All metal scrap is recycled.



“We challenged our suppliers to partner with us, and they were thrilled to respond with environmentally conscious solutions. Unlimited Bandwidth is looking forward to 2008 as we continue to lower our environmental impact, while expanding our business,” said Eric Bergstrom, Vice-President of Operations.



About Unlimited Bandwidth LLC

Unlimited Bandwidth LLC is the industry leader in the design, development and deployment of carrier class network monitoring solutions. For more information visit http://www.ubllc.com.

