Avangate Presents Affiliate's Doctor with Live Chat

Amsterdam, The Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2008 -- Avangate BV, full service provider for electronic software distribution for software vendors introduces Affiliate's Doctor, an innovative support program within the Avangate Affiliates Program, including Live Chat and personalized, one-to-one business consultancy.



The Affiliate's Doctor builds personal relationships with affiliates, provides right-on advice on setting up promotions, improving product presentations or campaign management, and has the keenest eye for online business matchmaking. Avangate establishes special agreements with affiliates in the vendor's name, looks for niche affiliates whose profiles best fit a certain vendor's products, starts strategic partnerships with such affiliate VIPs as BitsDuJour and GiveAwayOfTheDay.



"Dr. Affiliates helps growing affiliates' business and implicitly, software vendors' sales. We basically sustain affiliates activity with web sales know-how and we do it with a one-to-one approach," says Cristian Dorobantescu, Affiliates Network Coordinator, Avangate. "We make things happen, ease the affiliate support load for the vendor, improve vendors sales through affiliates, help the affiliates optimize their sites, promotions and overall conversion rates," adds Cristian Dorobantescu.



Affiliates Live Chat is available to all affiliates using the Avangate system, within the dedicated Control Panel, and each issue is addressed personally by our Affiliates team.



"At Avangate we focus on quality and this translates in need-specific solutions built according to direct input from the market. We listen to vendors, to affiliates, to shoppers and we develop tools that ease everybody's job," says Cristian Badea, CIO, Avangate. "Dr Affiliate with the live chat and the growing set of tools is our response to affiliates' need for ongoing technical and business support," adds Cristian Badea.



Avangate Affiliates Network integrates with the Avangate eCommerce services portfolio for software vendors, completing the eCommerce platform, the Reseller Management System, and the Web Marketing services. The affiliate network managed by Avangate displays all the tools needed to run a successful affiliates business such as feed generator, promotion page, affiliation reports or the recently launched collaborative marketing tool which allows vendors to build a collection of marketing resources (graphical elements and text) ready to be used by their affiliates.



About Avangate

