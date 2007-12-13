ControlScan Certifies www.skipsboots.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Osteen, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Skips Boots (http://www.skipsboots.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Skips Boots’ continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Skips Boots to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Skips Boots with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Skipsboots.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Skipsboots.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Skips Boots (http://www.skipsboots.com)

Since 1979, Skip's Western Outfitters has provided customers with all of their western, work, dress, casual and motorcycle boots and gear. Many of the brands offered have a rich heritage, and not just a pure fashion play. Our commitment to providing every customer a quality product to suit every need and budget is where we hope to make a difference.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

