ControlScan Certifies www.hipkraft.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, HipKraft (http://www.hipkraft.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates HipKraft’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with HipKraft to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist HipKraft with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of http://Hipkraft.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Hipkraft.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About HipKraft (http://www.hipkraft.com)

We produce several lines of rhinestone shirts for women including shirts for wine lovers, Bunco players, coffee lovers and more. Our shirts are made in the USA, and our price, quality and customer service can't be beat.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

