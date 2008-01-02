Successful Virtual Assistants Reduce Stress While Promoting Their Industry

Surrey, British Columbia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2008 -- The virtual assistance industry is booming right now and if you’re among the VAs overwhelmed with projects there’s a new program to help!



VANetworking.com or ‘VANA’ is the world’s largest virtual assistant organization with over 7,550 members. Virtual Assistants work from their own offices and provide administrative support and other specialized services to businesses, entrepreneurs and executives. Many seasoned VAs find themselves overwhelmed with projects at this time of year but don’t want to turn away business. VANA has implemented a traditional ‘internship’ program for members, providing busy VAs the opportunity to become VAclients by subcontracting work to VAinterns. It’s a win-win situation. The VAclient gets some relief and the VAintern gains relevant experience.



Tawnya Sutherland, founder of VANetworking.com is very enthusiastic about her latest offering to the virtual assistant community, the VAinternship program. “Every day at VANA I see posts made by new VAs struggling to find clients. These industry newbies are starving for real world experience,” says Sutherland, “even though they might have been administrative assistants for years. Working virtually is a totally different ball game and potential clients are looking for experienced VAs with great recommendations. This program will allow new VAs to get that experience while Veteran VAs are able to get a taste for subcontracting work.”



VAinterns are prescreened and monitored by a team of Veteran VAs at VANA. VAclients work directly with a Veteran VA who liaises between them and the VAintern. This VA liaison works one-on-one with the VAclient to ensure their project is completed to their specifications by a skilled VA in training.



This is a great opportunity for successful VAs to test the waters of expansion and subcontracting plans are extremely economical, starting at only $8/hour.

If you are considering becoming a virtual assistant, now is the perfect time to join VANA – the global meeting place for aspiring and successful VAs. As a member you’ll not only be eligible to participate in the VAinternship program, but you will have access to over 75,000 posts, expert advice on work-related topics, weekly VA chats, monthly contests, the VANA Newsletter, discounts on products and services, and placement on a growing listing of VAs in 14 countries in the VA Service Directory. Also, just in time for the holidays – access to the VANA Shop. And it’s all for free! On top of all that, the 2nd annual VA Advent Calendar Contest is in full swing at VANA giving all members old and new the opportunity to win great prizes. The prize pool for the Advent Contest is valued at over $5000!



If you’re interested in learning how you can have VAinterns work for you, simply send an email to clients@vainterns.com and you will receive an information packet on how to get started. If you are interested in becoming a VAintern, you can send an email to interns@vainterns.com, requesting an application.



If you are a business owner who would like to learn more about the VA industry, where better to look? You can’t beat VANA (VANetworking.com) when it comes to resources and the vast pool of professionals from which to draw.



