Federal Equipment Company Finds Success in The High-Growth Latin American Market

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2007 -- Located in Montevideo, Uruguay, the office intensifies the company’s existing presence in the Latin American region. Federal Equipment Company offers its global customers high quality used equipment, and a variety of investment recovery services. Federal Equipment’s services include the buying and selling of single machines, equipment lines, and entire manufacturing plants, along with support services such as transportation logistics, rigging and demolition. Federal Equipment Company’s “exact fit” solutions help businesses manage and integrate all points of the investment recovery process.



"Federal Equipment is experiencing exceptional growth throughout the world and is one of the fastest growing companies in the used process equipment market," said Michael Kadis, Federal Equipment’s president and CEO. "Our exceptional success in Montivideo allows us to more effectively utilize the talents of local sales professionals who have a specific skill set that matches our developments needs in that region, helping us fulfill our mission of creating cutting edge solutions for our customers."



Adam Covitt, Vice President of Sales for Federal Equipment stated, “Our expansion into the Latin American market is all about growth – both ours and our customers. For years, we have been successfully selling to countries in Latin America. Now as part of our overall global growth strategy, the addition and success of our office in Uruguay means the delivery of additional services and support to our customers in this region. We are very excited about continuing our investment in Mexico, Central, and South America.”



Federal Equipment Company Latin America is located at Yaguaron 1407, Suite 1207, 61112 Montevideo, Uruguay. Federal Equipment Latin America’s Director of Operations, Mr. Gustavo Berenfus can be contacted at by telephone at Uruguay -011 (5982) 903 0111, Argentina - 4

21 4531, Brazil – (00 55 11) 5644 1038.

