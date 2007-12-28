New Breakthrough in Antibacterial Wound Care Products

Eastport, New York -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Many antibacterial substances have been evaluated by medical professionals to find a treatment for wounds infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics. However, most of these substances have no proven effectiveness on infected wounds, nor is it known if they have any adverse effects on wound tissues. Scientists are now discovering that honey may offer a viable solution. Numerous reports have shown that honey rates extremely well in comparison to conventional dressing materials in its effectiveness in the treatment of wounds. What most people don't know is that honey has a potent antibacterial activity and is very effective in clearing infection in wounds as well as protecting wounds from becoming infected. It also has a debriding action, an anti-inflammatory action and a stimulatory effect on granulation and epithelialisation.



A particular type of honey has been found to have more healing properties than others. This type of honey is called Manuka Honey which is being used as a key ingredient in many new health care products because of its incredible healing properties. "The evidence that Manuka Honey is effective in clearing infection from wounds is in numerous reports and is gaining more recognition within the medical community, says Frank Buonanotte, CEO of Honeymark International. "Doctors are now finding that Manuka Honey is cleaning wounds in cases where conventional medicine had failed. These reports describe infected wounds quickly becoming sterile, mostly within a week." It has also been discovered that Manuka Honey acts as a barrier, preventing clean wounds from becoming infected, preventing cross-infection. "Studies have also found that Manuka Honey has no adverse side effects on tissues, so it can be safely used on wounds and inserted into cavities and sinuses to clear infection," says Buonanotte.



The antibacterial activity in honey is due primarily to hydrogen peroxide, produced by enzyme action when it is diluted, remaining well below the level that causes inflammatory effects. Researchers have determined that the antibacterial potency of Manuka Honey is well in excess of that needed to stop the growth of MRSA and VRE. Under laboratory conditions the unusual antibacterial activity of Manuka Honey is about twice as great as the hydrogen peroxide activity of other types of honey.



