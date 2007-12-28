Megaglobe Search Engine Welcomes Professional Researchers

Covington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Megaglobe who recently became a US Government contractor announced that the company is going to recruit massively.In addition to its international search engine, Megaglobe Inc is going to develop a new research department in Atlanta, early 2008. Professional Researchers and Consultants in the following fields are invited to submit their resume and/or proposal at info @ megaglobe.com:



Space Technology Experts

Justice and Law Experts

Energy Experts

Science Experts

Finance Experts

Intelligence Experts

Technology Experts

Security Experts



At this moment, Megaglobe Inc is only considering proposal inside the United States only.



Since its initial launch in July 2007, Megaglobe has already been listed as one of the top 100 search engines. Today, the search engine receives between 70,000 and 100,000 visitors per day and over 2 million visitors per month.Megaglobe Inc has become a new US Government Contractor and intend to develop more services to help the US Government and citizens in their online researches. Lately, Megaglobe has enhanced its international search engine.with new video and image features.



About Megaglobe

Megaglobe (http://www.megaglobe.com) will be Googles hottest competition in a long time, protecting its advertisers from fraudulent click-throughs on their sponsored spots. Experts have estimated that click fraud accounts for as much as 30 per cent of an online advertiser™s expense, and Megaglobe will offer a revolutionary 0 per cent click fraud rate for sponsored ads. Advertisers will be able to verify clicks by comparing Megaglobe™s online reporting with their own server logs. Megaglobe™s sponsored listings will also be cheaper than those available on Google, Overture and Miva.



In addition, Megaglobe has come up with a new page rank method to offer users the best results for their searches. The search engine will trawl through more than a billion indexed pages, and search results can be translated into 150 languages, making Megaglobe the world’s first truly international search engine.



Megaglobe has also become a registered member of the Better Business Bureau, reaffirming their commitment to provide the best in customer satisfaction.



