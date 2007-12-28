St.Clair Foresees Is The Multi-Polar World Order A Sign Towards An Inter-Planetary Society?

Darmstadt, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- In his books Foreseen and Zen of Stars, world leading counsellor & astrologer Michael St.Clair correctly predicted the rising value of gold, the fall of the US Dollar, and the emergence of a multi-polar ET world order for the time when Pluto enters Capricorn in 2008.



St.Clair's foresight has proven correct in light of the 2007 EU Lisbon Treaty forming a single diplomatic force, and the fact that Russia and Iran are implementing their own nuclear deal; while China masterminds its own world diplomacy, as explained in the Chatham House study: Contemporary Chinese Views of Europe; by Karine Lisbonne-de Vergeron, November 2007.



St.Clair further explains in his highly researched professional forecasts that extra-terrestrial forces are negotiating treaties with world governments, designed to control future time travel resources. This trend mirrors the intended multi-polar world order.



The question posed by St.Clair: Will mankind join the Cosmic community? His views and comments are presented in Passage11.com and the acclaimed Chillon castle video interview by Project Camelot.



About St.Clair

St.Clair advises high profile clients in how to adapt adequately to this newly manifesting international security zone. His global economic and political guidance is of intelligent design, and forms the basis of a transformative business and life strategy for the anticipated earth changes of 2009, and beyond.



His predictions are of thought-provoking accuracy.

