Monitis Introduces Opportunity for On-line Shops to Improve their Christmas Sales

Yerevan, Armenia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Websites availability becomes critically important to online shops during Christmas sales season, when any minute of downtime may result in significant loss of revenues. According to Mon.itor.Us benchmarks research websites under “Gifts” or “Christmas shopping”, “Top hotels”, “Restaurants” categories, throughout peak season demonstrated substantial downtime and poor user experience. For example, www.restaurants.co.uk that provides list of UK famous restaurants had been down almost 50% last week of November 2007. The same week www.visitbritain.us had performance problems showing only 71% uptime, and www.zonefreshdelivery.com being off for 51 hours. www.opodo.co.uk was not down, but showed slow average loading time, over 4 seconds.



Monitis on-line availably and performance monitoring service helps to discover, diagnose, predict and prevent website outages. By monitoring websites availability on 24 by 7 basis Monitis live performance metrics allow online retailers to keep persistent revenues stream by improving their website uptime and ensuring ultimate web user experience. The service early notifies about site problems, even before web visitors notice it, helping to fix the issue before it affects their sales. Besides online shops, the other beneficiaries of high uptime during Christmas season are vacation travel providers, restaurants and hotel reservation sites.



Monitis limited time special offer covers two most popular Monitis plans - Basic and Plus. With immediate payment option the packages are available with 50% discount. In addition to current monitoring locations from US, UK and Panama new monitoring location from Germany will be added at no extra cost in January 2008. This limited time offer is valid till 7th of January 2008.



About Monitis

Monitis Inc. offers free (http://Mon.itor.Us) and premium (http://www.Monitis.com) web monitoring services. Companies and individuals use Monitis solutions to gain competitive advantage through efficient web marketing, sales and IT operations. The services offer complete web performance monitoring, error detection, alerts notification, detailed uptime and performance reports, real time snapshot views and web site traffic analysis. The company has large community of users and free and on-demand premium monitoring services and provides customized enterprise performance management solutions.



