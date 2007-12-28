GrannyMed.com Becomes One of the Largest Home Remedy Guides On-line

Springfield, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- For more than a year now GrannyMed.com (http://www.grannymed.com) has been helping people find home remedies for everything from the common cold to Acne. Today they officially became one of the largest home remedy directories on-line.



The number of visitors ending up on GrannyMed.com has been growing steadily since its launch in 2006. Today GrannyMed.com sees over one thousand visitors daily.



“I credit our success to the simple, yet highly effective, way we present information to our visitors,” said owner Eran Aharonovich. “While other sites tend to make visitors jump through hoops to find what they are looking for, we specialize in making the answers one or two clicks away. It never takes more than a few seconds to find what you are looking for.”



Over the past few years, the home remedies industry has been booming. It’s gone from a multi-million dollar industry in the late 1990’s, to a multi-billion dollar industry today…and analysts are predicting consumers will spend more than ever in 2008.



About GrannyMed.com

