Youth Meets Truth Summer Camp Sets 2008 Schedule

Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Youth Meets Truth Summer Camps announces its 2008 schedule and invites parents to send their youths aged 12 to 20 to the week-long camp. Campers will gain a perspective on nearly 250 years of American history. They will study the virtues and principles of America that were once taught in every schoolhouse and campus in the U.S. Camp speakers and staff focus heavily on original intent as put forth by the founding fathers in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution and the ways in which today’s government has strayed from the original intent.



Dates and Locations for 2008 Summer Camps

Youth Meets Truth summer camps are located in scenic private facilities around the nation. These campgrounds are well maintained and provide a safe and enjoyable environment for endless hours of recreation and learning. All of these facilities provide adequate cabin and classroom space for each camper. Register or volunteer today at www.youthmeetstruth.org.



WESTERN CAMP (CA)

June 15 - June 21, 2008

Early registration deadline: May 15, 2008

Site: Camp Keola, Huntington Lake, CA



SOUTHWEST CAMP (TX)

June 15 - June 21, 2008

Early registration deadline: May 15, 2008

Site: Three Mountain Retreat, Clifton, TX



ROCKY MOUNTAIN CAMP (UT)

June 22 - June 28, 2008

Early registration deadline: May 22, 2008

Site: Camp Utaba, Liberty, Utah



NORTHEASTERN CAMP (NH)

July 6 - July 12, 2008

Early registration deadline: June 6, 2008

Site: Toah Nipi Retreat Center, Rindge, NH



SOUTHEASTERN CAMP (AL)

July 20 - July 26, 2008

Early registration deadline: June 22, 2008

Site: Ponderosa Bible Camp, Mentone, AL



NORTHWESTERN CAMP (WA)

August 3 - August 10, 2008

Early registration deadline: July 3, 2008

Site: Camp Zanika Lache, Wenatchee, WA



MIDWEST CAMP (IL)

July 27 - August 2, 2008

Early registration deadline: June 27, 2008

Site: Streator Baptist Camp



Typical Day at Camp

Each day of camp features equal portions of exciting speakers and fun activities. Sponsored by the American Opinion Foundation, this summer camp program has established a track record of success based on several decades of feedback from campers, staff and parents.



The camp curriculum covers the valued virtues and principles people held dear during America’s founding era, including personal responsibility, honesty, integrity, industry, limited government and independence.



About American Opinion Foundation, Inc.

American Opinion Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating awareness about the documents and traditions that have distinguished the United States of America and its constitutional system of government as unique in history, and the need to sustain what the Founding Fathers left to future generations of Americans. The Youth Meets Truth Summer Camp is the foundation’s main outreach tool to America’s youth. Visit http://www.americanopinionfoundation.org for more information.

