Pacific Media Reports 1080p LCD HDTV Outsold Lower Priced Plasma Models

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2007 -- Pacific Media Associates, the global market information experts on large-screen displays, reports that in the hotly contested 50” to 54” HDTV market segment, 1080p LCD models outsold 1080p plasma models nearly three to one, even though the LCD models had average street prices 19% higher than the plasma models. LCDs continue to take market share away from plasma. As reported in their October Consumer 2007 Flat Panel Display Tracking Service, LCDs accounted for 80% of the total units sold in the flat panel TV market (models 26” or larger).



“1080p continues to gain importance in the flat panel market,” according to Rosemary Abowd, Vice President with Pacific Media. “Unit sales of 1080p LCD models grew 25% in October, and accounted for half of the total revenues for the month.”



Consumer preference for HDTV sizes also shifted in October. “The 30” to 34” models gained 5 unit market share points for a total of 28%, making it slightly more popular than the 40” to 44” segment with its 26% unit market share,“ according to Abowd. “Surprisingly, the lower priced 26” to 29” segment lost 3.5 share points in October.”



Compared with October 2006, the average street price was down 30%, and unit sales were slightly more than double.



Samsung was the unit market share leader with 19.6%, edging out second place Sony’s 17.5%. In revenue market share, however, Sony was first with 24.3% over Samsung’s 22.0% share. The 32” Toshiba 32HL67 took top honors among the crowded field of best sellers with 2.8% unit market share.



Note: Data cited here is based on a sample of retailers and resellers, and is subject to sampling error.



About Pacific Media Associates

Pacific Media specializes in global display market information, covering all large-screen display categories: front projectors, plasma and LCD TVs, and rear-projection displays. Their Large-Screen Displays Industry Service family of publications provides detailed worldwide quarterly updates (sell-in data and forecasts) on large-screen display markets, newsletters on new products and other key industry developments, monthly advertised price tracking, ad hoc analyses, and annual Web surveys of North American end users (including organizations and individual consumers) and both North American and EMEA resellers/retailers. Their Large-Screen Displays Tracking Service family of monthly reports offers timely sell-through data and analysis on unit sales, true volume-weighted street prices, and inventories of large-screen displays sold by leading North American retailers, resellers, and distributors. Pacific Media Associates was established by Dr. William Coggshall, who was previously a co-founder of Dataquest and helped start the syndicated high-tech market information business. The company headquarters is at 1060 Siskiyou Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025. Telephone +1 650-561-9020 http://www.pacificmediaassociates.com

