Pacific Media Shows Rear Projection HDTV Sales Up in October

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2007 -- Pacific Media Associates, the global market information experts on large-screen displays, reports that unit sales for rear projection HDTVs in North America increased 27% in October over September’s figures. Their October 2007 RPTV Sell-Through Tracking Service also shows that this is the highest unit sales since May 2007, but still represents less than half the sales in January 2007.



“90% of unit market share and 95% of the revenues were for 1080p models in October,” according to Rosemary Abowd, Vice President with Pacific Media. “Texas Instruments continued to dominate as well; four out of five rear projection models sold in October had DLP imaging chips.”



The 60” to 69” segment had the largest share of unit sales with 37%. “In spite of a significant price advantage, the 50” to 59” segment has been losing ground steadily to LCD and plasma flat panel models,” according to Abowd. “The average street price for the rear projection models are about $1,500, which is $1,000 less than the 50” to 55” flat panel average street price, yet the flat panels outsell rear projection nearly three to one.”



Mitsubishi led the pack in October gaining 9 unit share points for a total of 38%, and sales of larger models earned the company a 46% revenue share. The best selling model for October was the Samsung HLT6187S, with a 10% unit market share at an average street price of $1,960.



Note: Data cited here is based on a sample of retailers and resellers, and is subject to sampling error.



About Pacific Media Associates

Pacific Media specializes in global display market information, covering all large-screen display categories: front projectors, plasma and LCD TVs, and rear-projection displays. Their Large-Screen Displays Industry Service family of publications provides detailed worldwide quarterly updates (sell-in data and forecasts) on large-screen display markets, newsletters on new products and other key industry developments, monthly advertised price tracking, ad hoc analyses, and annual Web surveys of North American end users (including organizations and individual consumers) and both North American and EMEA resellers/retailers. Their Large-Screen Displays Tracking Service family of monthly reports offers timely sell-through data and analysis on unit sales, true volume-weighted street prices, and inventories of large-screen displays sold by leading North American retailers, resellers, and distributors. Pacific Media Associates was established by Dr. William Coggshall, who was previously a co-founder of Dataquest and helped start the syndicated high-tech market information business. The company headquarters is at 1060 Siskiyou Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025. Telephone +1 650-561-9020 http://www.pacificmediaassociates.com

