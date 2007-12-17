Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2007 -- From its beginnings as part of Alexandria County, to its influential role in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, to its numerous awards for well-designed growth, Arlington County reflects a diverse and progressive spirit that aided in the foundations of its prosperous communities.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Washington D.C. historian Matthew Gilmore, Historic Photos of Arlington County rediscovers the area’s fascinating past of through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Alexandria Public Library, the Local History/Special Collections Virginia Room of the Arlington County Public Library, the D.C. Public Library, the Library of Congress, and the National Archives, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From Civil War battles to golf-course politics, Arlington Cemetery to the Pentagon, Ballston to Claredon, and much more, the communities of Arlington County shine through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“This book is unique for two reasons,” explains publisher Todd Bottorff, “the high quality of printing and binding and the fact that many have never seen these photos.”



Historic Photos of Arlington County is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities and legendary figures across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of Arlington County

By Matthew Gilmore

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-396-8

http//www.turnerpublishing.com

