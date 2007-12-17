William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty Displays Connecticut’s Best With IDX Broker

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Betsy Anderson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty in Madison, Connecticut to the growing number of real estate professionals using IDX Broker search tools. This use allows her to easily connect her consumers with the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) property data provided by Connecticut Statewide (ctstatewide) from the convenience of their own computers.



With a variety of customizable features, the Broker application saves time and potentially increases production for the realtors who choose to use it. Betsy Anderson has chosen to offer her site visitors the ability to search by a regular or advanced search. Viewers can select from options like number of bedrooms, location, price, days on market, and even opt to receive updates informing them when new listings have become available. The convenience and ease of access that the IDX service provides will help Anderson retain and attract realty consumers.



From her administrative login, she is able to track traffic data, update and modify her search tool format, and select additional tools such as property slideshows and mortgage calculators. With her dedication to creating a stress-free real estate process, Anderson has made another step towards this goal by offering the IDX Broker search tool application.



Betsy Anderson strives to provide a stress-free, happy home buying or selling experience. She believes in making a full-time commitment to her clients, and utilizing all of the tools at her disposal. She offers the benefit of her experience and knowledge of the local community and real estate market to all of her customers, along with her access to the latest technology that provides convenience and ease without replacing a “personal touch”.



Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.



