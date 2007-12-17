New Years: Can You Stick To Your Resolution For $10,000

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2007 -- America’s health status is at an all time low. 80% of people over 25 are overweight according to the CDC. This explains why the number one new years resolution is to get healthy. According to a recent study, only 8% say they achieve their resolutions.



Corey Beasley and Chance Dite, co-founders of the Beach Body Challenge, attribute this to lack of proper guidance and motivation.



“After over a decade of working in the health industry, I am shocked at how poorly people eat and how fast the levels of heart disease and cancer are racing out of control,” Beasley said. This is the time of year that people try to take hold of their weight issues and make that permanent change.



“This year I am going to eat more serving of fruits veggies per day,” says JerzeeTomato, a forum poster. “I must admit this is the same new years resolution I make every year [lose weight] and it is the same one I break every year,” says ramblings, a blogger.



We have several weeks before new years but the buzz is already out. “Most people don’t make resolutions anymore, because they know they will break them. This just causes people to avoid their problems even more,” says Dite.



The Beach Body Challenge was created this year to help SoCal residents stick to their healthy new years resolutions. This program does not use fad diets or crazy recipes; just time-tested nutrition and exercise plans that work.



All judging for the challenge will be based on a series of assessments, including underwater body fat testing (most accurate), physical assessments, various photographs and other assessments that we will monitor throughout the contest. The winner of the challenge will receive a check for $10,000.Do not let another year slip by. Registration ends January 4.

