UK Business Angels - Do You Still Have Your Halo’s

Essex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2007 -- Million Impossible are about to create a new UK record for the highest number of statutory serving companies house directors. The plc hopes to achieve this by the 23rd December 2007 and then move on to create a NEW WORLD RECORD!With recent programmes such as Dragons Den, Tycoon and Sir Alan Sugars The Apprentice, the business world has exploded with a passion for Global Entrepreneurs, their businesses and the people who run them.



Million Impossible plc require Business Angels to register with MIplc’s “Going for Gold” business angel investment programme Chaired by Fatima Whitbread MBE. Million Impossible already has 150 companies requiring “Angel Assistance” with the list growing every day.



Million Impossible plc launched on to the UK market during November 2007 and is now calling all UK Business Angels who have available equity to invest in commercially viable business propositions.



Entrepreneurs need guidance, support, mentoring and a platform from which to promote themselves and their businesses into profitability. UK Business Angel’s provide a source of finance, normally investing equity capital buying a stake of between 10%-40% of a business with a clear planned exit strategy.



Million Impossible’s web site www.millionimpossible.com provides the ultimate entrepreneurs playground, where your Dreams can become a Reality by using Strength in Numbers.



Million Impossible aims to provide aspiring business individuals with an opportunity to unite within the World's largest entrepreneur network. To utilise all the benefits that million impossible offers to help increase your sales, reduce your purchasing costs and improve your overall gross profit. To offer guidance and assistance to our fellow entrepreneurs and in return receive help and guidance with one aim in mind:- TOTAL SUCCESS.



Million Impossible plc already has a large number of member directors that are talking to each other 24 hours a day, sharing and passing knowledge and ideas then turning them into actions. The numbers of members joining are growing each day. You too can be a part of our World Record Breaking Business Opportunity.



Million Impossible owns and operates SOURCER BRANDS http://www.sourcergroup.com and have recently launched two SOURCER web sites Number Sourcer http://www.numbersourcer.com and Business Sourcer http://www.businesssourcer.com



We are going from “Dreams to Reality” using “Strength in Numbers” and are about to make history- Are you?

