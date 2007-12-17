Announcing Release of Search Engines Positions Monitoring Software Rank Tracker

Minsk, Minsk Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2007 -- Link-Assistant.Com proudly presents a new release of its award-winning SEO Software: Rank Tracker. Rank Tracker Enterprise 4.0b4 gives its user a set of easy-to-use, yet powerful SEO tools to seamlessly keep track of web site’s popularity and analyze its positions for a number of factors.



Rank Tracker is an all-in-one rankings monitoring SEO tool for webmasters and professional SEOs who need to monitor their site's positions in 176 search engines.



Here's what this amazing SEO tool can do:



1. Reveals web site rankings for an unlimited number of keywords

Makes it possible to immediately see how well a site is ranking over time for the unlimited number of targeted keywords in Google, Yahoo! and MSN.



2. Tracks an unlimited number of sites

Unlike other software, Rank Tracker allows to check web site rankings for as many websites as needed.



3. Supports regional versions of Google, Yahoo! and MSN

The currently supported regional versions include UK, Germany, France, Australia, Spain, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, New Zeland, Poland, China, Switzerland, India, Brazil, Sweden, Singapore, Norway and more.



4. Keeps the user updated on the rankings fluctuations

This great SEO Tool keeps a daily, weekly and monthly change record to notify the user where the site ranks for any search term, at any time.



5. Creates eye-candy graphs that demonstrate progress visually

Images speak louder than words, so go ahead, view pretty progress graphs that will show you how well you are rankings over any time period.



6. Generates illustrative reports containing rankings, KEIs and lots of other relevant analytical data.



7. Runs on Windows, Mac OS X and Linux

Rank Tracker is cross-platform, and runs seamlessly on Windows, Linux and Mac. Meaning you can run it on a Windows XP-based home PC and a Mac laptop with no fuss.



With all these features, monitoring search engines positions is a snap!



Trial version for free download is available on the website www.link-assistant.com.



For additional information on this SEO product, please visit our website http://www.link-assistant.com



IT reviewers are encouraged to use this press release and any other related materials.



About Link-Assistant.Com:

Founded in 2005, Link-Assistant.Com is a fast-growing software company with a primary focus on developing off-the-shelf solutions for the SEO industry.

