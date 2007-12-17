SecuBox 1.4 Encryption Software Receives Windows Mobile 6 Certification

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2007 -- Aiko Solutions, a developer of PDA and smartphone encryption software, announced that its flagship product, SecuBox for Pocket PC, has achieved "Designed for Windows Mobile" certification through Microsoft's Mobile2Market program. SecuBox provides on-the-fly encryption of sensitive data stored on mobile devices and their removable cards. The software employs industry class AES 256-bit encryption to protect business-critical data, guard against data theft and help users keep secure, productive and compliant.



Recent reports of data breaches together with compliance regulations such as the HIPAA, GLBA, Sarbanes-Oxley Act and EU Data Protection Directives, urge mobile users to secure their confidential data. SecuBox offers a comprehensive way to protect data on theft-prone mobile devices thus preventing data leakage, securing business assets and protecting brand reputation.



SecuBox creates an encrypted volume that looks and feels like another Windows Mobile storage card. Data encryption happens automatically - files are encrypted on-the-fly when they are written to the encrypted card, and decrypted when read from the card. With its seamless integration into day-to-day routines, SecuBox becomes an optimal choice for busy professionals who need efficient solution to their mobile security needs. Encryption key backup, file wiping compliant with the U.S. DoD 5220.22-M specifications, command line support and many other features will satisfy corporate environments and more demanding users.



New 1.4 version highlights:



* “Designed for Windows Mobile 6.0”

* Auto-unmount volumes on device sleep

* Added support for SH4 processors.



SecuBox runs under Pocket PC 2000/2002/2003SE, Windows Mobile 5.0 for Pocket PC, Windows Mobile Professional/Classic (6.0). The smartphone version supports all smartphones from Smartphone 2002 to Windows Mobile Standard (6.0). Windows CE 3.0/4.0/4.1/4.2/5.0/5.2 handhelds are supported as well. Versions for ARM, MIPS, SH3, SH4 processor types are available.



Pricing and Availability



SecuBox 1.4 is currently available in English and Japanese languages. Aiko Solutions offers a fully-functional 30 day trial at no cost, and it can be downloaded from www.aikosolutions.com. A single-user license can be securely purchased online at only USD 39.95. Volume discounts and academic pricing available.



Review software



If you would like to request review copies of SecuBox, please call Aiko Solutions' PR representative Irina Oltu on +44 208 133 0513 or email i.oltu@aikosolutions.com



About Aiko Solutions

Aiko Solutions enables businesses and individuals to secure sensitive data carried on mobile devices. The company relies on proven industry standard encryption algorithms and develops software that easily integrates in business processes and secures digital assets. For more information about Aiko Solutions or its products, please visit http://www.aikosolutions.com or call +44 208 133 0513

