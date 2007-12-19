Scottsdale Realtor Carmelle Bernier Benefits From New Website

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2007 -- Scottsdale Web design firm Webeze announces the launch of http://www.carmelleazhomes.com, a custom website for Scottsdale and Phoenix Realtor Carmelle Bernier.



Carmelle Bernier has been in real estate since 1995 and has seen not only the Valley of the Sun change dramatically, but also the real estate market as a whole. Technology is playing a much more important role in the real estate industry and Carmelle knew that she needed to keep pace with these changes and really ramp up her website and make it a much more integral part of her overall marketing strategy.



"I knew if I wanted to grow my business, I needed to have a much more professional website and get away from the standard template site offered by my broker. Because I focus on high end properties, I needed a site that matched that clientele and one that would differentiate me from the competition. At the same time, I wanted a site that for the most part I could maintain myself. Mission accomplished!"



Bernier, who is with West USA Realty, Gallery Collection, a firm which focuses primarily on high-end, luxury homes, is quite pleased with the outcome of her new site. She is also a member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate and holds several designations including ABR, GRI, CRS and e-PRO.



"Working with Webeze has been great. They are always there to offer the best support and service by phone or by email and online training videos. They helped me tremendously through the hurdles of developing the website content for my fairly large website. I highly recommend Webeze due to their professional approach, creativity, follow-up, training, patience and their many resources to help build a professional and custom website."



Webeze is a website development and Internet marketing firm. In business since 1999, Webeze creates professional websites and helps maximize the Internet presence for small to medium-size companies. Emphasizing ease of use and focusing on the end-user experience, Webeze builds websites that attract high quality, targeted traffic; and helps convert that traffic into clients. To learn more about Webeze, visit their website at http://www.web-eze.com or call 480-862-7600.

