Million Impossible Plc on the Verge UK and World Record

Ongar, Essex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2007 -- “Congratulations to all Million Impossible Non Executive Member Directors- You are UK RECORD HOLDERS- Are you already to take on the World Record Now?Million Impossible plc was so named because; to the contrary the company believes that it is. MI plc believes that it is possible to start from humble beginnings with a Dream and make it a Reality. Million Impossible launched on to the UK market during November 2007 and intend to create the World’s Largest Entrepreneur Network.



The company believes that anyone can make their “Dreams a Reality “regardless of their current financial position and status by coming together, uniting and using “Strength in Numbers”.



Million Impossible have created a storm within the UK advertising world by offering FREE advertising for all UK businesses via one of their Sourcer Brands website http://www.businesssourcer.com. Clients can either use the auto upload facility to place their full page advert or by calling the Ad design team on 0845 468 5003.



So what is Million Impossible all about?



Million Impossible’s web site http://www.millionimpossible.com is an Entrepreneur Networking site which is uniting UK and Global Entrepreneurs together where their dreams, aspirations and business ideas can be shared, discussed and carried out.



Million Impossible also owns and operates The Sourcer Group Brands http://www.sourcergroup.com . Two Sourcer Branded web sites are already live:-



Number Sourcer is now live offering UK businesses over 7 Million searchable Telecoms numbers such as 0800 and 0845 numbers which for a one fee are owned for life http://www.numbersourcer.com.



Business Sourcer is also live offering UK businesses free advertising via their internet advertising directory http://www.businesssourcer.com



The company has also registered Billion Impossible http://www.billionimpossible.com which will be launched in the USA during 2008.



Ambitious? Yes Achievable? Possibly!



Our mission is to create the Worlds largest business services networking company offering a multitude of costs effective business services solutions.



“Million Impossible plc are using Strength in Numbers and turning Dreams into Reality “



We are making History- Join us today by calling 0845 468 5000 or by emailing newmembers@millionimpossible.com.

