Rapidly Growing Cooking-Themed Social Networking Website Takes Web 2.0-Driven Internet By Storm.

Kew Gardens Hills, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2007 -- Anyone who is looking for a place to interact with other cooking enthusiasts and share real homemade recipes should jump at the chance to join FoodPals.com. Food Pals is a new Web 2.0-driven social networking website that caters specifically to people interested in sharing information related to food and cooking.



Food Pals is a rapidly expanding community that is fast becoming a massive network of food lovers and home cooks.



Ever since MySpace became a mainstream means for communicating on the Internet, social networking websites like it and many others have proliferated across the Internet as a new wave of Web 2.0 usability. Food Pals incorporates all of the best features of websites like MySpace, Face Book, and Food Network while attracting a completely different demographic than other social networking sites. Food Pals serves as a much more mature and intimate community than what is offered by most mainstream social networking websites, catering to food lovers and cooking enthusiasts all over the world.



Members of the cooking-themed social networking website will find a safe place to make friends, share recipes and discuss a variety of different food related topics and ideas with people who share similar interests.



Unlike most corporate owned cooking websites, Food Pals is distinguishing itself from the pack by offering non-generic ‘tried & true’ recipes and an ‘at home’ friendly community. Members can create a personal profile, join community led groups, participate in polls and blog about their cooking and eating experiences. Food Pals also offers users the ability to automatically create their own virtual cookbook of their favorite recipes found on the website.



The FoodPals.com website was originally launched in June of 2007 by founder Ron Douglas.Ron Douglas has authored five cookbooks, and has gained notoriety online through the creation of websites such as RecipeSecrets.net, PublisherAcademy.com and SendMeRecipes.com.



Douglas claims that the “personality” of the FoodPals community is what sets it apart from other sites. He jokingly states that “There’s nothing better than friends who can cook - except maybe friends with money.”



In the interest of providing a little something extra to new members of the Food Pals community, the face behind Food Pals, Ron Douglas, offers a free downloadable cookbook to every member who joins the website.



For more information about Food Pals and the site's explosive growth, visit http://www.foodpals.com

