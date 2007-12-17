Design Enthusiast Starts Home Furniture 180 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2007 -- Home furnishing and home furniture advocate, Olivier Nayet, has partnered with Neekam company to create the Home Furniture 180 Blog. This blog will act as a source of information and networking for home theater furniture, home bar furniture, used home furniture, home computer furniture, American home furniture, home entertainment furniture and more.



Mr Nayet says, “Across the USA, the furniture industry has had it tough for at least 6 years and is now facing new issues because of the ailing housing market. Usually people buy furniture within 6 to 12 months after purchasing a home, and obviously that has come to a screeching halt. This blog will highlight what is right with the furniture industry currently.”



This blog seeks to add to the publicity surrounding Home Elegance furniture, model home furniture sale, home office computer furniture, modern home office furniture, Badcock home furniture and home theater and furniture, as well as help focus awareness on the return of wood home office furniture.



Mr. Nayet says, "By most accounts, 2008 will be a challenge for most in the home furnishings industry. This blog will seek to shed light upon the largest retailers and manufacturers that's important to the industry."



According to Mr. Nayet the http://homefurniture180.com Blog also stresses Feng Shui home furniture, "I know that furniture and its proper placement matters a lot as it affect the flow of Qi. Messiness can spoil everything and we all know that too much and over-sized furniture have a wrong relationship with harmony. This is because you interrupt or block the flow of energy. This blog will try and help you learn the basics and understand why and how of decorating any space."



News about the home furnishing market is worrisome these days. The United States housing crisis has produced a real estate dip with falling home prices and record foreclosures, and it now threatens the home furnishings market. This crisis is beginning to broaden, moving into areas that have not yet felt the effect.



The http://homefurniture180.com Blog helps interested people stay abreast of the latest news on Home Elegance furniture, model home furniture sale, home office computer furniture, modern home office furniture, Badcock home furniture and more.



Neekam company helps clients get the most out of their Internet domain names. Neekam's proprietary Blog Domain Name Riches system is a “soup-to-nuts” key to unlocking domain name investing riches.

