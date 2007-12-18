North Carolina Arts in Action Retains Capability Company for Executive Director Search

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2007 -- Capability Company, an executive search firm serving nonprofit organizations, announced today that their services have been retained by North Carolina Arts in Action to conduct a search for a new Executive Director.



“We’re excited to be part of the continued success of NC-AIA,” said Rebecca Worters, Capability Company president, “The leadership going forward will be critical to their impact in the community.”



The Executive Director will be involved in all facets of the organization, including artistry, administration, fundraising, board management, school outreach, production, marketing, and communication. The Executive Director will be the spokesperson for the organization, promoting community projects and other endeavors, raising awareness of the organization.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm for nonprofits, based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Strategically recruiting professionals located in key markets, the company was established in 2002 and currently conducts searches exclusively for the nonprofit sector. Creating for a wide range of positions, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for recruiting Executive Directors, Presidents, CEO's Fundraising professionals, Chief Financial Officers, Communications, Public Relations and Marketing professionals as well as Program Officers and Directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit the web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136 for further details.



About North Carolina Arts in Action

Founded in 2005, North Carolina Arts in Action is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children through arts education. NC-AIA fosters the love of the arts, pride of achievement, and a confidence that will carry over into all aspects of children's lives. Their professional teaching artists devote themselves to providing instruction in dance, music, fine arts and an experience in live performance for children of all means.

