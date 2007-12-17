St. Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2007 -- AccentSoft Team announces the release of version 2.40 of SnapTouch, a valuable tool for every digital camera owner. It is used to quickly perform a series of usual photo tasks and is especially convenient for editing large numbers of images. The tool is a simple way to keep your constantly growing photo collection in a perfect condition.



Having made some shots, we usually rush to see them on PC and often place images without following a certain order. However, in a long-term perspective, we get a chaotic photo archive with differently-sized images lacking proper names and dates. Repeated attempts to recall what, when and how things happened in certain photos can prevent you from enjoying the whole viewing. Wouldn't it be great to get all pictures named, marked and shaped right with minimal efforts? That's one of the top reasons why you need SnapTouch. It will be a perfect choice for everyone willing to have their photos processed and stored properly.



You can use SnapTouch even before you store photos on your PC, as the tool can import images directly from your camera or card reader. With a smart file import and renaming feature, you can save all new photos as well as rename present ones the way you want it in seconds. Also you can set the program to stamp the date and time on photos, and add comments to pictures to make them more informative. Moreover, the tool reads all metadata your camera can provide with shots, allowing you to know all details about taken pictures.



With SnapTouch you will make editing lots of photos a breeze. To make your pictures look refined in every way, you can resize, crop, rotate and mirror images. You can also use a handy red-eye reduction tool where necessary along with adjusting brightness and contrast. It is very convenient that you can edit and manage any number of images at once. SnapTouch can easily deal with large batches of images and create photo collections on the fly. Use SnapTouch to turn your library of digital images into an eye-candy.



SnapTouch will quickly handle all the needs a camera owner may have. It is ideal for maintaining photo collections in proper order and quick editing of many images. It is delivered in a visually pleasing multi-skin interface and works well as an image-viewer. Please, visit http://www.snaptouch.com to see the full list of features and try out a free trial.



