Averys Wine Merchants Fine Dining Event

Nailsea, Bristol UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2007 -- Join Averys Wine Merchants on April 3rd 2008 in the luxurious setting of Calcot Manor for an evening of fine dining accompanied by the world-renowned wines of Château de Beaucastel, Châteauneuf du Pape.



The evening will be hosted by Marc Perrin of Château de Beaucastel, introducing the wines both of his world-class Rhône terroirs as well as from the Perrin’s esteemed Californian estate. The highlight of the evening will be the exceedingly sought-after Château de Beaucastel 1989 Châteauneuf du Pape



To make this culinary extravaganza more memorable still, Château de Beaucastel’s very own resident chef has designed an exquisite menu to complement each wine to perfection. Chef Laurent Deconinick recently joined Château de Beaucastel from the three-Michelin-starred Lucas Carton restaurant in Paris. This menu will be cooked on the night by Calcot Manor’s award winning culinary team. Lovers of fine Rhône wines and five-star cuisine will not want to miss out.



Located near Tetbury in the heart of the beautiful Gloucestershire countryside, Calcot Manor was voted AA Hotel of the year in 2005 and 2006 and provides first class accommodation, spa facilities and fine dining in a luxurious yet contemporary setting.



For more information and to buy tickets please call 0845 863 0995.



Averys stocks a good selection of Château de Beaucastel and Perrin wines and a wide range of other Rhone valley wines, to see the full range please visit http://www.averys.com/