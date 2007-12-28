Top Real Estate Professionals Add the Benefits of IDX Broker to Their Website

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Carey Murray and Dylan Snyder with Illustrated Properties in Jupiter, Florida to its network of professionals in the real estate industry using its primary software application, IDX Broker. This new addition enables them to connect their clients with thousands of property listings from the Palm Beach Regional (RMLS-FL) while providing them with a variety of customizable features designed to enhance their business’s productivity.



IDX, Inc. uses its product, IDX Broker to provide real estate professionals with customized search tools that are integrated with their websites to display property listings information from their local Multiple Listing Service (MLS). The addition of the search tools greatly simplifies the process of presenting property information to potential buyers by allowing consumers to access the details on their own, saving the real estate agents time that can be better spent elsewhere.



The agents at Illustrated Properties offer their site visitors the choice of a basic search, and advanced search, search by address and a search by MLS number. This is then broken down into sub-categories such as price, rooms, and square feet. They have also chosen to provide a map to display the location of the properties, for an easy to locate visual reference. Completely customizable by the agents, the search tools can be changed to offer different search options, to display slideshows and also provide customers with options like search saves and automatic email updates of new properties. For the professional real estate agent, the IDX search tools offers many benefits to help them grow and flourish in this highly competitive industry.



About Illustrated Properties

Carey Murray has been a full time Realtor since 1986 and obtained her Broker’s license in 1990. Carey has consistently been a top producing agent over the years. She was one-third owner of her prior real estate firm, as well as a Broker, and manager of operations. Dylan Snyder holds the Graduate of Realtors Institute (GRI) designation. After college Dylan obtained his real estate license and began working immediately. It was of no surprise that Dylan took off with a roaring start to his career. He was rookie of the year his 1st year in the business, and consistently a top producer every since. His passion for the business is evident in his success.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.



