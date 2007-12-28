Authors Thanks Oprah for Bringing the World The Secret

Los Angeles, California -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Authors of the popular and newly-released book, Living The Secret Everyday: My Secret Workbook challenge and thank Oprah for spreading the message of The Secret. “Yes,” they say, “ A week ago we challenged Oprah.



Today we want to express our gratitude to her. We know that Oprah is a very powerful woman but there are many powerful people around the world. What makes her unique, is how she uses her power: her mission always to ‘make a difference’ and benefit others. That’s why we challenge her and thank her at the same time.”



No better time than Christmas to thank Oprah for giving the world her most recent gift- a gift that truly keeps on giving… The Secret. Oprah has been a major force in spreading the beautiful messages of this book and the principles of The Law of Attraction. Despite critics, she continually spreads it and lives it.



What a difference it has made in so many lives, including ours,” states Joanne Scaglione, co-author of Living The Secret Everyday. She and her co-author Suzanne Stitz are personally thankful to Oprah for being their role model and for being their inspiration behind their creation: Living The Secret Everyday: My Secret Workbook, a book that has brought so much joy and enlightenment to them and in turn they hope will do the same for others.



About Living The Secret Everyday: My Secret Workbook (November 2007)

Living The Secret Everyday: My Secret Workbook (November 2007) takes readers on their own personal journey of growth and discovery, beyond The Secret as it guides readers on what to do on a daily basis to live the life they want. Blending the concepts of the Law of Attraction with over 40 step-by-step recipes and menus, the book is the action tool that truly shows readers how to live The Secret each and everyday.



Co-authors, Joanne Scaglione and Suzanne Stitz, twin sisters created, tested and continue to follow this innovative program themselves. Joanne Scaglione has been a principal, counselor and teacher for almost 30 years. She has authored three books: two children’s books and her most recently released parenting book, Bully-Proofing Children (2006), all published by Rowman and Littlefield. Suzanne Stitz debuts as an author, bringing a creative, fresh and insightful approach to Living The Secret Everyday as she embarks on her own journey of personal growth.

